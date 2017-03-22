FIFA satisfied after inspection of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium but wants speeding up of work

The inspection team was led by FIFA’s head of events Jaime Yarza. The inspection team was led by FIFA’s head of events Jaime Yarza.

Starting on its 7-day inspection tour to the six host cities of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 across India, a 21-member strong FIFA and LOC Delegation visited Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to assess the progress of preparations for the tournament. The team was led by FIFA’s head of events Jaime Yarza

After the inspection the team today sounded fairly satisfied over the progress at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, one of the venues for the U-17 World Cup, but urged authorities to speed up work on core areas like competition and training sites.

“We are satisfied, we have seen things move, we have seen things improve, but Delhi is a very important city in the world and the stadium should represent the city in the best way, and that means the stadium has to look really top notch.” said, Jaime Yarza.

When asked about the problem areas, Yarza said there was no major cause for concern at this stage.

“The competition areas are partially done only and also the training sites, which are important for the players. They (organisers) have a very good plan and they are working according to the plan. So, for me, these two are some of the key areas.

“A lot of work has been done, a lot of work will be done in the future. They just need to speed up a little bit more, but we are convinced everything is going to be alright. There is no major or big concern for us at this stage,” Yarza, who was hoping for work on core infrastructure to be finished by now, said.

The team will travel to Goa tomorrow for the inspection.

