FIFA request info from Manchester United in look into Paul Pogba’s transfer

FIFA have asked Manchester United for information about Paul Pogba's world record transfer from Juventus.

By: AP | Manama | Updated: May 10, 2017 2:39 am
Paul Pogba was involved in the £89.3m transfer. (Source: AP)

FIFA says it has requested information from Manchester United as part of an examination of Paul Pogba’s world-record transfer from Juventus. The midfielder signed for Jose Mourinho’s United last August for 105 million euros (then $116 million).

FIFA says it has “requested information from Manchester United on the transfer.” That would be information beyond the details retained by FIFA’s Transfer Matching System, which has to ratify player moves between nations.

United says “we don’t comment on contracts. FIFA have had the documents since the transfer in August.”

The announcement was made by FIFA, which is meeting in Bahrain for its annual congress.

