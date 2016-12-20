FIFA prosecutors seek two year ban for Nigeria’s Amos Adamu

Amos Adamu was an executive committee member in 2010 when Russia and Qatar won hosting rights. (Source: Express File) Amos Adamu was an executive committee member in 2010 when Russia and Qatar won hosting rights. (Source: Express File)

Former FIFA executive committee member Amos Adamu of Nigeria faces a second ban for unethical conduct.

The judging chamber of the FIFA ethics committee says it has opened proceedings after ethics prosecutors requested a two-year ban for charges including conflict of interest.

Details were not specified, though Adamu was investigated in a Michael Garcia-led probe of the 2018 and 2022 World Cup bidding contests.

Adamu was an executive committee member in 2010 when Russia and Qatar won hosting rights. He could not vote while suspended by the ethics committee for seeking bribes in an undercover sting by British newspaper The Sunday Times.

Adamu was later banned for three years and lost his positions with FIFA and the Confederation of African Football.

The judging chamber says Adamu can request a hearing.