FIFA prosecutes Germany for Nazi fan chanting at Czech game

FIFA has opened a disciplinary case against the German football federation after fans chanted Nazi slogans during a World Cup qualifying game in the Czech Republic. German officials have said the fans did not buy tickets through its official process in Prague.

By: AP | Zurich | Updated: September 6, 2017 10:09 pm
About 200 German supporters chanted slogans during their team’s 2-1 win. (Source: AP)
FIFA has opened a disciplinary case against the German football federation after fans chanted Nazi slogans during a World Cup qualifying game in the Czech Republic. German officials have said the fans did not buy tickets through its official process for last Friday’s game in Prague.

FIFA says “several incidents” are under investigation and a case is also open against the Czech federation. Home teams are responsible for security at their stadium.

Verdicts and sanctions should be decided in late September.

About 200 German supporters chanted slogans during their team’s 2-1 win, and verbally abused forward Timo Werner, who scored the first goal.

German soccer president Reinhard Grindel, a member of the ruling committees at FIFA and UEFA, said European federations must work together more closely to control ticket distribution.

