FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulates Aizawl FC on historic I-League triumph

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has applauded Aizawl FC for their historic I-League win and has sent his congratulations to the champions.

In a letter addressed to AIFF President, Praful Patel, Infantino wrote, “It gives me great pleasure to send my warmest congratulations to Aizawl FC for their first ever league title.”

Lauding the efforts of the entire team, the 47-year-old wrote, “This title is the result of determination of everyone involved and my congratulations go to the players, the coach, the administration, the entire technical and medical staff as well as the fans for this great achievement.”

“On behalf of the entire football community, I would like to thank Aizawl FC and your association for helping to spread the positive message of football.”, he further added.

The President also went on to express his desire to meet the AIFF President and wrote, “I remain at your disposal and look forward to meeting you soon.”

Congratulations message from FIFA President Mr. Gianni Infantino.. Thank you FIFA and Mr. President for your warm message. pic.twitter.com/ugxIoZHhCV — Aizawl Football Club (@AizawlFC) 6 May 2017

Responding to this letter, Hon. Secretary, of Mizoram Football Association, Lalnghinglova Hmar said, “The letter congratulating us means a lot and we thank Mr. Infantino for sending it. Aizawl FC will strive harder each day to get Indian football the recognition it deserves.”

Coach Khalid Jamil who led his side to the victory also expressed happiness over this recognition and said,”It a big thing for Indian football and it shows that hard work gets its due recognition. I hope that we continue to do well.”

Interestingly the message from the FIFA President comes at a time when Aizawl FC’s future looms in doubt. With on-going talks of a unified proposed league, reports of the current I-League champions not being a part of the top tier of Indian football next season are doing the rounds. Eight ISL teams and three I-League teams are set to play in this league. But Aizawl FC are apparently left out of it.

Meanwhile, Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel has said he will speak to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on the ongoing issue of I-League champions Aizawl FC threatening a fast unto death if they are left out of a proposed unified league’s top tier.

