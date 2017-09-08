FIFA begins disciplinary proceedings against midfielder Dele Alli

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings over his gesture during England’s qualifier against Slovakia. (Source: Reuters) FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings over his gesture during England’s qualifier against Slovakia. (Source: Reuters)

Football’s governing body, Fifa, has opened disciplinary proceedings against midfielder Dele Alli over his gesture during England’s qualifier against Slovakia. After Alli was caught on camera, making a gesture with the middle-finger, he claimed that it was a joke and not aimed at referee Clement Turpin. If found guilty, Alli could face a ban or will be penalized.

The incident which occurred in the 93rd minute of play was a result of being earlier tackled by Martin Skrtel to which referee Turpin waved play-on. While being substituted Alli made that gesture.

However, England manager, Gareth Southgate said, “Dele and Kyle were messing about and Dele has made a gesture towards Kyle. They have a strange way of communicating. But as I say, I have not seen the incident.”

Alli himself clarified on the issue in a statement on social media, where he said, “Just to clarify, the gesture tonight was a joke between me and my good friend Kyle Walker! Apologies for any offense caused! Great win 2nite.”

Later on Tottenham manager, Mauricio Pochettino also backed the player and said that he does not deserve a ban for a joke. Stating that worse incidents had happened on the field, he said, “When I was a player, worse things happened on the pitch. But they never appeared on the TV. I remember one day, I was playing for Newell’s Old Boys, a striker spat at me and it all went in my mouth. Not one camera saw that.”

