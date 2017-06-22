FIFA opens case against Juventus over Paul Pogba transfer

The charges against Juventus were not specified but likely relate to third-party ownership rules. The charges against Juventus were not specified but likely relate to third-party ownership rules.

FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Juventus after investigating the Italian champion’s world-record sale of Paul Pogba to Manchester United.

FIFA said “no disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Manchester United,” in a deal valued at 105 million euros (then $116 million) last August.

The charges against Juventus were not specified but likely relate to third-party ownership rules.

“It was a transfer involving very big numbers, so it’s normal that there’s an investigation,” Juventus CEO and general manager Giuseppe Marotta said Wednesday.

“We acted in full respect of the fiscal and tax rules. We responded to the questions that FIFA presented to us and we’re confident that there will not be any disciplinary punishment.”

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola reportedly was paid by both clubs and also on behalf of his client, and earned up to 50 million euros ($55 million) in the deal.

FIFA’s ban on investors owning players’ transfer rights took effect in May 2015.

The case is potentially embarrassing for Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, now a member of the executive committee of UEFA which pushed FIFA to ban third-party ownership.

