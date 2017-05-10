FIFA judge, prosecutor decry ousting, future of ethics cases

During his time in charge, Hans-Joachim Eckert has overseen the expulsion of a series of officials including Sepp Blatter. (Source: Reuters) During his time in charge, Hans-Joachim Eckert has overseen the expulsion of a series of officials including Sepp Blatter. (Source: Reuters)

FIFA ousted its judge and prosecutor on Tuesday in a move the disgruntled pair said jeopardizes the governing body’s integrity and the future of football. German judge Hans-Joachim Eckert and Swiss prosecutor Cornel Borbely failed in a bid to be nominated by the council headed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino for re-election. The vote will be carried out by the congress of member federations on Thursday.

Eckert and Borbely have multiple ongoing cases against soccer officials implicated in a widespread U.S. federal investigation of bribery and corruption.

“The impending and clearly politically motivated non-reappointment puts de facto an end to the reform efforts,” Eckert and Borbely said in a statement.

“This will inevitably lead to a renewed loss of trust and further hurt the already tarnished image of FIFA. Consequently, the non-reappointment will have a negative impact on FIFA in the medium and long term.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now