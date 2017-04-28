#VinodKhanna

FIFA fine Brazil, Argentina, Mexico for homophobic chanting

Brazil were fined 35,000 Swiss francs, Argentina 20,000 and Mexico 10,000 for various misdemeanours, including homophobic abuse.

By: AFP | Paris | Published:April 28, 2017 1:07 am
Italy were fined a lesser amount, as were Iran, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland and Montenegro.

Brazil were hit hardest today by FIFA for homophobic chanting by its supporters during World Cup qualifying, with Argentina and Mexico also fined. Nine football associations were punished in all by FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee “for incidents involving, among others, unsporting and discriminatory conduct by fans” during recent qualifying matches for Russia 2018.

Brazil were fined 35,000 Swiss francs ($35,000, 32,000 euros), Argentina 20,000 and Mexico 10,000 for various misdemeanours, including homophobic abuse.

Albania were hit with the biggest fine, a 100,000 Swiss francs punishment for incidents during the match away at Italy in March, which was held up for several minutes when flares were thrown onto the pitch.

Italy were fined a lesser amount, as were Iran, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland and Montenegro.

