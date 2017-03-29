FIFA commercial affiliates pledge full support to U-17 World Cup

The affiliates of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India will play a pivotal role in the success of the tournament. (Source: AP) The affiliates of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India will play a pivotal role in the success of the tournament. (Source: AP)

World football governing body FIFA and Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the U-17 World Cup 2017 conducted a workshop for the commercial affiliates of the tournament.

The presentation was conducted by FIFA and LOC members of the marketing delegation, who had travelled to each of the venues for a detailed inspection from March 22 to 27.

FIFA and the LOC presented the marketing programme, promotional plan and commercial strategy for the tournament.

FIFA Partners adidas, Coca Cola and Hyundai and National Supporters, Bank of Baroda and Hero MotoCorp were the commercial affiliates who attended the workshop.

The workshop was designed to maximise the participation of the sponsors involved in the event. A detailed discussion was held on all the promotional activities in the run up to the tournament and the activities and exposure possible for the brands during the actual event.

The workshop was an opportunity to emphasise the role of sponsors in promoting the event. One-on-one meetings were also conducted with each sponsor to sensitise stakeholders about the event, review how it would be organised, and discuss the promotional opportunities and other benefits available.

The participants also discussed the marketing of the host cities to tourists, given that India would be hosting its first FIFA tournament.

Tournament Director of LOC Javier Ceppi said, “With almost six months to the tournament, it is very important to get all the commercial affiliates on board. “They have expressed their full support to the event and they have some great ideas on how they will be able to take the tournament to every part of the country.”

FIFA’s Marketing Services Director, Jean-Francois Pathy said, “Thanks to the Local Organising Committee for organising an important event with FIFA and our commercial affiliates.

The affiliates of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India will play a pivotal role in the success of the tournament.

“This workshop was a milestone as we work together towards a successful kick-off on October 6, 2017.

