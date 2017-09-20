Only in Express

FIFA bans Caribbean soccer leader Gordon Derrick for 6 years

FIFA’s ethics committee has banned Caribbean soccer leader Gordon Derrick for six years for financial offenses.

FIFA said the case was about “alleged conflicts of interest, offering and accepting gifts and other benefits, mismanagement of funds, abuse of position and disloyalty.”

No details were provided of the allegations against Derrick, the Caribbean Football Union president.

FIFA says the Antiguan official also breached rules requiring him to cooperate with the investigation.

The case was announced after Derrick was barred from standing in a 2016 presidential election to lead the North American soccer body, CONCACAF.

