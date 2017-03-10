FIFA ban on third party ownership upheld by Court of Arbitration for Sport

Belgian lower division side Seraing United appealed against a FIFA block in September 2015 from registering new players over a two-year period. Belgian lower division side Seraing United appealed against a FIFA block in September 2015 from registering new players over a two-year period.

FIFA’s ban on third-party investors owning stakes in players’ transfer rights has been upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

FIFA says a ruling in the case of Belgian lower-division club Seraing United “unreservedly recognizes the compatibility of the ban on TPO (third-party ownership) with European Union law.”

The ban on TPO aimed to stop players from moving clubs solely for profit-taking and to protect the game’s integrity.

Seraing appealed against a FIFA block in September 2015 from registering new players over a two-year period. Seraing previously joined Malta-based investment fund Doyen to challenge FIFA in a Belgian court.

Doyen reportedly paid 300,000 euros ($318,000) into Seraing’s 2015 budget to buy 30 percent of some players’ transfer rights.

FIFA says CAS cut the club’s sanction to three transfer windows from four.