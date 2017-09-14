FIFA 2018 World Cup final tickets to cost Rs 70,000

Ticket sales have started for next year’s soccer World Cup in Russia. (Source: AP) Ticket sales have started for next year’s soccer World Cup in Russia. (Source: AP)

The first phase of ticketing for the next FIFA World Cup, which will take place in Russia, is set to begin on Thursday. The pricing of the tickets of the biggest football tournament starts from Rs 6710, with the highest price being Rs 70502 in Indian currency.

The tickets will be sold in two phases and the interested fans can submit their applications on FIFA’s official website. The first phase ends on October 12. Applicants will be notified of the outcome of their applications by November 16, as there might be a random selection draw to fulfill all requests in case of not enough seats.

Another phase will begin on December 5 after the draw is made and there will also be a ‘last-minute’ sales phase from April 18 to July 15, the day of the World Cup final.

Here are the prices in INR for various categories in the most awaited football tournament. Other than the below categories, there is also one for Russian citizens.

Match Category 1 Category 2 Category 3 Wheelchair user Easy Access standard Easy Access Amenity Obese person Opening match Rs 35,250 Rs 24,996 Rs 14,100 Rs 14,100 Rs 14,100 Rs 14,100 Rs 14,100 Group matches Rs 14,100 Rs 10,575 Rs 6,729 Rs 6,729 Rs 6,729 Rs 6,729 Rs 6,729 Round of 16 Rs 15,702 Rs 11,857 Rs 7,370 Rs 7,370 Rs 7,370 Rs 7,370 Rs 7,370 Quarter-finals Rs 23,393 Rs 16,343 Rs 11,216 Rs 11,216 Rs 11,216 Rs 11,216 Rs 11,216 Semi-finals Rs 48,069 Rs 30,764 Rs 18,266 Rs 18,266 Rs 18,266 Rs 18,266 Rs 18,266 3rd/4th place play-off Rs 23,393 Rs 16,343 Rs 11,216 Rs 11,216 Rs 11,216 Rs 11,216 Rs 11,216 Final Rs 70,501 Rs 45,505 Rs 29,162 Rs 29,162 Rs 29,162 Rs 29,162 Rs 29,162

The tournament begins on June 14 with Russia playing the opener at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. So far, Belgium, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, South Korea, Japan and Saudi Arabia have qualified for the World Cup 2018, other than the host country.

