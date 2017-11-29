FIFA World Cup 2018 Draw: When is the World Cup Draw, where to watch 2018 World Cup draw, live online streaming

2018 FIFA World Cup draws will take place on December 1. (Reuters) 2018 FIFA World Cup draws will take place on December 1. (Reuters)

With all the 32 teams decided who will take part in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the stage is set to finalise the groups for the upcoming tournament. The draw, which is set to take place on Friday, will decide which teams will face each other in the group stages of the World Cup finals next year. The tournament will take place between June 14 and July 15 in 2018.

When is 2018 FIFA World Cup draw?

The 2018 FIFA World Cup draw will take place on Friday, December 1, at 8:30 PM IST.

Where is 2018 FIFA World Cup draw being held?

The 2018 World Cup Ceremony will take place at the State Kremlin Palace, in Moscow, the capital city of Russia. The venue, which is often used as a concert venue, has a maximum capacity of 6000. Several renowned national and international artists have performed at State Kremlin Palace. It is also known for hosting ballets and operas.

How to watch 2018 FIFA World Cup draw?

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be telecast live on TV. You can watch the Live telecast of FIFA World Cup draw at 8:30 PM IST on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. You can also watch the live stream of the draws on FIFA.com and FIFA’s YouTube channel. You can also follow Live updates of the World Cup draw on IndianExpress.com.

Who will host FIFA World Cup draws?

FIFA World Cup will be hosted by retired English footballer Gary Lineker and Russian journalist Maria Komandnaya will conduct the draws on December 1. The duo will be joined on the stage by Russia legendary footballer Nikita Simonyan and will also be assisted by footballing royalty which includes Diego Forlan, Diego Maradona, Laurent Blanc, Gordon Banks, Cafu, Fabio Cannavaro and Carles Puyol. Member of the 2014 World Cup-winning Germany team, Miraslov Klose will also be present on the stage.

Which teams have qualified for the tournament?

The teams which are qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament are divided into four pots on the basis of their FIFA rankings. Here are the four pots:

