Fernando Torres re-signs at Atletico Madrid for one more year

Atletico Madrid says Fernando Torres has agreed to a one-year contract that will keep the 33-year-old striker at his boyhood club through June 2018.

Torres joined Atletico’s youth teams at age 11 and made his first-team debut at 17. He played six seasons for the Spanish club until he left for Liverpool and Chelsea. He returned to Atletico in the winter transfer window of the 2014-15 season.

He has 28 goals in the 2 1/2 seasons of his second stint with Diego Simeone’s team.

Contracting Torres again was important for Atletico because the club has been banned from signing new players this summer for breaking regulations regarding underage players.

