Latest news
  • Fernando Torres brace helps Atletico Madrid thrash Lokomotiv Moscow, through to Europa League quarters

Fernando Torres brace helps Atletico Madrid thrash Lokomotiv Moscow, through to Europa League quarters

Fernando Torres converted from the penalty spot to score for the first time since Jan. 28 and struck again five minutes later as Atletico Madrid progressed to the Europa League quarter finals.

By: Reuters | Moscow | Published: March 16, 2018 12:03 am
It was the first time since January 28 that Fernando Torres put his name on the scoresheet. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Atletico Madrid forward Fernando Torres scored twice as his side steamrolled Lokomotiv Moscow 5-1 in freezing conditions in Russia on Thursday to stroll into the Europa League quarter-finals 8-1 on aggregate.

The Spaniards had a 3-0 advantage from the first leg and Angel Correa promptly stretched their lead in the tie with an arrowed low finish into the far corner in the 16th minute after dribbling his way through the hosts’ defence.

Polish full back Maciej Rybus levelled for Lokomotiv four minutes later with a stunning long-range strike but Atletico’s passage to the last eight was rarely in doubt and Saul Niguez put them back in front early in the second half.

Torres converted from the penalty spot to score for the first time since Jan. 28 and struck again five minutes later before substitute Antoine Griezmann completed the rout with an outrageous chipped shot from just inside the area.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

     
    “It didn’t feel like I was out of place. Playing the No.12 in the world, the No. 21, these are the top guys and it doesn’t get bigger than this." 