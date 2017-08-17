Felt inferior to Real Madrid for the first time, says Gerard Pique

Barcelona’s Gerard Pique in action with Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema. (Source: Reuters) Barcelona’s Gerard Pique in action with Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema. (Source: Reuters)

After Real Madrid defeated Barcelona by an aggregate of 5-1 to win the Spanish Super Cup, Gerard Pique said that he felt inferior to Madrid for the first time in nine years.

Pique, who scored an own goal in the first leg at Camp Nou, accepted that they were not in the best moment, both as a team and as a club. “The season is very long and there is room for improvement,” Pique said. “But in nine years at Barcelona this is the first time that I have felt we are inferior to Madrid.”

“It is true that they won the Champions League last year, but we came here and won not long before that. We are not in the best moment, as a team or a club. This a long process and there is room for improvement, We must stay as close as possible and keep moving forwards.”

“It is important for us to live with the defeat and accept that Madrid were better,” Pique added.

The second leg of El Clasico saw a fantastic goal by Marco Asensio, as Karim Benzema doubled the lead for Los Blancos, outclassing Pique and Barca, who are without Neymar. The Brazilian saw a record transfer to French club Paris Saint Germain earlier this month.

Zinedine Zidane’s men saw the victory without their key strikers Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

