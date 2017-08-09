Latest News

Marouane Fellaini’s face becomes an internet meme

Trolls began on Marouane Fellaini's picture that went viral as the timing of it makes the Belgian footballer look like a melting candle. He himself responded to the trolls saying, "Thank you to everyone who posted & sent me this."

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 9, 2017 4:20 pm
Marouane Fellaini, fellaini, manchester united, fellaini troll, fellaini vial picture, football, sports news, indian express Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini picture during the Super Cup has gone viral. (Source: AP)
Manchester United did not go home with the UEFA Super Cup trophy on Tuesday as they went down 2-1 against Spanish champions Real Madrid. But Twitter being the trolling hub that it is, found something else from the match more interesting.

A picture of Marouane Fellaini went viral. The timing of the picture by AP in which Fellaini is attempting a header makes him look like a melting candle. Not showing mercy, trolls began on the Belgian professional footballer, who himself responded to the trolls saying, “Thank you to everyone who posted & sent me this.”

The Belgian footballer came on for Ander Herrera in the 56th minute of the game to give a strong performance. He was even badly injured towards the end of the match. He required bandage on the forehead after heading the back of Sergio Ramos.

Here are some of the hillarious trolls doing the rounds on Twitter:

Goals from Casemiro and Isco were enough to give Los Blancos the trophy, despite a lackluster pre-season. For the Old Trafford-side, Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal on his debut.

In their previous encounter which was a friendly, United had beaten Real Madrid on penalties. United will now play against West Ham in their first match of the season.

