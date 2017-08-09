Marouane Fellaini’s face becomes an internet meme

Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini picture during the Super Cup has gone viral. (Source: AP) Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini picture during the Super Cup has gone viral. (Source: AP)

Manchester United did not go home with the UEFA Super Cup trophy on Tuesday as they went down 2-1 against Spanish champions Real Madrid. But Twitter being the trolling hub that it is, found something else from the match more interesting.

A picture of Marouane Fellaini went viral. The timing of the picture by AP in which Fellaini is attempting a header makes him look like a melting candle. Not showing mercy, trolls began on the Belgian professional footballer, who himself responded to the trolls saying, “Thank you to everyone who posted & sent me this.”

The Belgian footballer came on for Ander Herrera in the 56th minute of the game to give a strong performance. He was even badly injured towards the end of the match. He required bandage on the forehead after heading the back of Sergio Ramos.

Thank you to everyone who posted & sent me this 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/O7tmOSYR38 — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) 8 August 2017

Here are some of the hillarious trolls doing the rounds on Twitter:

I am a big fan Marouane 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dxg8fzR5ua — chelseasider (@chelseasider) 8 August 2017

You look like a melting candle lad! pic.twitter.com/PJQ1ckZm8Y — Lee (@Lee_EFC) 8 August 2017

This one is the best pic.twitter.com/kqFjTAxu1P — öz (@besiktas4life) 8 August 2017

Goals from Casemiro and Isco were enough to give Los Blancos the trophy, despite a lackluster pre-season. For the Old Trafford-side, Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal on his debut.

In their previous encounter which was a friendly, United had beaten Real Madrid on penalties. United will now play against West Ham in their first match of the season.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd