FC Pune City to kick off second edition of Corporate Super Cup today

FC Pune City team members (File photo) FC Pune City team members (File photo)

The Indian Super League team FC Pune City, co-owned by Rajesh Wadhawan Group and Hrithik Roshan, will kick off the second edition of the Corporate Super Cup on April 29 at FC Pune City training ground in Mamurdi. “After successfully conducting the inaugural edition of the Corporate Super Cup in 2016, FC Pune City continues its commitment to build on this initiative to create a larger fan-base and make football the go-to sport for Pune-based corporates too. Our aim will be to make the Corporate Super Cup bigger and better than the previous edition,” said Gaurav Modwel, CEO, FC Pune City.

Dheeraj Realty will be the lead sponsor of this edition of Corporate Super Cup while Radisson Blu, Pune-Hinjewadi, Voler Cars and Adidas are on board as partners.

A part of FC Pune City’s Forces Of Football initiative, the Corporate Super Cup will be an 11-a-side football tournament open for all the corporates of Pune. The tournament will be played over the weekend. This initiative is to target the corporate community and engage with them closely by delivering an experience that “money can’t buy”, that cuts across the corporate hierarchies and genders.

Top corporates like Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Convergys, Cognizant, Vodafone, Sungard Availability Services, ZS Associates and HSBC, among others, will fight in the Corporate Super Cup 2017.

Co-owner and actor Hrithik Roshan said, “We believe that football fans aren’t just people who watch football but also people who love the sport and wish to play in some form or the other. Through our various initiatives, we are ensuring that demographics and psychographics are no bar for people to play football and the Corporate Super Cup is yet another step in that direction.”

