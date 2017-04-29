Latest News

FC Pune City to kick off second edition of Corporate Super Cup today

A part of FC Pune City’s Forces Of Football initiative, the Corporate Super Cup will be an 11-a-side football tournament open for all the corporates of Pune.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published:April 29, 2017 12:43 am
fc pune city, indian super league, indian football league, fc pune team, corporate super cup 2017, hrithik roshan football team, fc pune city training ground, football india, football news, sports news, indian express FC Pune City team members (File photo)

The Indian Super League team FC Pune City, co-owned by Rajesh Wadhawan Group and Hrithik Roshan, will kick off the second edition of the Corporate Super Cup on April 29 at FC Pune City training ground in Mamurdi. “After successfully conducting the inaugural edition of the Corporate Super Cup in 2016, FC Pune City continues its commitment to build on this initiative to create a larger fan-base and make football the go-to sport for Pune-based corporates too. Our aim will be to make the Corporate Super Cup bigger and better than the previous edition,” said Gaurav Modwel, CEO, FC Pune City.

Dheeraj Realty will be the lead sponsor of this edition of Corporate Super Cup while Radisson Blu, Pune-Hinjewadi, Voler Cars and Adidas are on board as partners.

A part of FC Pune City’s Forces Of Football initiative, the Corporate Super Cup will be an 11-a-side football tournament open for all the corporates of Pune. The tournament will be played over the weekend. This initiative is to target the corporate community and engage with them closely by delivering an experience that “money can’t buy”, that cuts across the corporate hierarchies and genders.

Top corporates like Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Convergys, Cognizant, Vodafone, Sungard Availability Services, ZS Associates and HSBC, among others, will fight in the Corporate Super Cup 2017.

Co-owner and actor Hrithik Roshan said, “We believe that football fans aren’t just people who watch football but also people who love the sport and wish to play in some form or the other. Through our various initiatives, we are ensuring that demographics and psychographics are no bar for people to play football and the Corporate Super Cup is yet another step in that direction.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

2014 (U-19 World cup) ke baad fitness pey zyaada focus diya 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

32nd T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Eden Gardens, Kolkata
TODAY

33rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

34th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

35th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Mumbai Indians

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

36th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali