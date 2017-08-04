Latest News

FC Pune City signed Marcos Tebar

Marcos Tebar also carries the experience of playing alongside Spain's national team players Cesc Fabregas and David Silva at the U-17 World Cup and European Championships. He is Real Madrid's academy product and has mostly played for Real Madrid Castilla (B Team).

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 4, 2017 5:11 pm
Indian Super League 2017, FC Pune City, Marcos Tebar, Delhi Dynamos Marcos Tebar was a part of Delhi Dynamos in the previous ISL season, last year. (Source: File)
Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Pune City on Friday announced the signing of Marcos Tebar, who was a part of Delhi Dynamos in the previous ISL season, last year.

Tebar is Real Madrid’s academy product and has mostly plied his trade for Real Madrid Castilla (B Team). Born in Madrid, Tebar also featured for Rayo Vallecano, Almeria and Segunda Division side Girona FC before he went to Brentford, England in 2016. Tebar also carries the experience of playing alongside Spain’s national team players Cesc Fabregas and David Silva at the U-17 World Cup and European Championships.

Regarding the signing, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said, “Marcos is a great addition to our team. He brings in a wealth of experience of playing at a top level in Europe coupled with his stint in ISL. With his technical abilities and great defensive work rate, he will control the midfield and be the link to our forward line.”

Meanwhile, Tebar expressed delight after signing for his new club and said, “This is a new challenge for me and playing alongside Antonio Habas and his team will hopefully be an experience to remember. I am looking forward to playing for FC Pune City. I am sure the fans will have an exciting season to look forward to as I share the same aim as the team has, that is to win the title this season,”

Head coach Antonio Habas also expressed his views on Tebar’s signing, “Marcos’ experience of playing at top-flight clubs in Europe will be very useful for the team. His approach to the game is very tactical and at a time when we are forming a new core team, his presence will hopefully make a difference.”, he concluded.

