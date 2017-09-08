Only in Express

FC Pune City sign Brazilian striker Diego Carlos

Diego Carlos moved to FC Luch-Energiya Vladivostok to join FC Ufa in 2012 where he scored eight goals for the club besides helping the club to move to the top division, the Russian Premier League.

By: PTI | Pune | Published:September 8, 2017 4:40 pm
Top News

FC Pune City have strengthened their attacking options by signing Brazilian striker Diego Carlos ahead of the Indian Super League.
Diego kicked off his youth career with Flamengo. He went on to represent Brazilian clubs Duque de Caxias and Corinthians Alagoano.

In 2011, the Brazilian moved to Russia to play in the Russian National League representing Nizhny Novgorod where he scored 10 goals in 31 appearances.

A season later, Diego moved to FC Luch-Energiya Vladivostok to join FC Ufa in 2012 where he scored eight goals for the club besides helping the club to move to the top division, the Russian Premier League.

“This is the beginning of a new chapter in my football career. I have heard great things about the league as well as FC Pune City. It will be good to play alongside my country-mates Jonatan and Marcelinho,” said Carlos.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 07, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
31
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 66
FT
31
Match Tied
Sep 08, 201720:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 67
Sep 08, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 68

Get your a** up, you are not being paid to sleep 