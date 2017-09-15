Only in Express

FC Pune City part ways with head coach Antonio Lopez Habas

Indian Super League side FC Pune City has mutually parted ways with the team's head coach Antonio Lopez Habas and assistant coach Miguel Martinez Gonzalez with immediate effect.

By: PTI | Published:September 15, 2017 4:42 pm
Indian Super League, FC Pune City, Antonio Lopez Habas, Miguel Martinez Gonzalez, sports news, football, Indian Express FC Pune City thanks Habas for his efforts. (Source: PTI)
Top News

Indian Super League side FC Pune City has mutually parted ways with the team’s head coach Antonio Lopez Habas and assistant coach Miguel Martinez Gonzalez with immediate effect.

“FC Pune City thanks Habas for his efforts over the last one and half years and wishes him the best in his future endeavours,” the club said in a statement.

The franchise added that a new head coach will be appointed shortly.

Talking about his association with the club, Habas said: “It was a very professional and pleasant experience working with FC Pune City in ISL. “However, due to longer season, it is unfortunate that I cannot continue as I have already made prior contractual commitments.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Most Read
    Live Cricket Scores & Results

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 14, 201720:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    27
    Zone A - Match 77
    FT
    27
    Match Tied
    Sep 15, 201720:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 78
    Sep 15, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone A - Match 79

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 