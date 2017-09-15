FC Pune City part ways with head coach Antonio Lopez Habas

FC Pune City thanks Habas for his efforts. (Source: PTI) FC Pune City thanks Habas for his efforts. (Source: PTI)

Indian Super League side FC Pune City has mutually parted ways with the team’s head coach Antonio Lopez Habas and assistant coach Miguel Martinez Gonzalez with immediate effect.

“FC Pune City thanks Habas for his efforts over the last one and half years and wishes him the best in his future endeavours,” the club said in a statement.

The franchise added that a new head coach will be appointed shortly.

Talking about his association with the club, Habas said: “It was a very professional and pleasant experience working with FC Pune City in ISL. “However, due to longer season, it is unfortunate that I cannot continue as I have already made prior contractual commitments.”

