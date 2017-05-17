FC Pune City in alliance with Mizoram’s Chanmari FC

FC Pune City, has announced a strategic alliance with Chanmari Football Club which is based in Aizawl. (Source: File) FC Pune City, has announced a strategic alliance with Chanmari Football Club which is based in Aizawl. (Source: File)

Indian Super League team, FC Pune City, has announced a strategic alliance with Chanmari Football Club which is based in Aizawl and takes part in the Mizoram Premier League.

The partnership will entail close co-operation between the first teams, academies, youth development, training support and scouting projects, said a media release from the Rajesh Wadhawan Group and Hrithik Roshan co-owned ISL team.

The most significant aspect of the arrangement would be the opportunity for players of Chanmari FC, extablished in

2011, to represent FC Pune City at some stage in their careers, the ISL team said.

As part of the association, FC Pune City will help the Aizawl-based club build a youth structure by providing them

with coaches and training equipment.

“This partnership will enable Chanmari FC to set up youth teams and thereby benefit local Mizoram players to train from a young age in a professional environment, according to the ISL team.

“I truly see this as a historic step in our short journey of three years. We are committed towards development of youth football at all levels,” said Gaurav Modwel, CEO of FC Pune City.

“We put great value in partnerships like this and we look forward to committing our resources to develop and foster an environment where we and Chanmari FC can work together for the greater good of Mizoram football,” he added.

“We have been committed to growing the game and developing young players in Mizoram for the last six years and we see this as the next step in continuing that growth both for the youth players of Chanmari as well as that of the state of Mizoram,” said Andrew Lalremkima, Board Secretary of Chanmari FC.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now