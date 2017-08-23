FC Goa signs Spanish winger Manuel Lanzarote

Manuel Lanzarote has joined FC Goa. (Source: FC Goa website) Manuel Lanzarote has joined FC Goa. (Source: FC Goa website)

FC Goa today confirmed the signing of Spanish winger Manuel Lanzarote for the upcoming season of the Hero Indian Super League, becoming Sergio Lobera’s sixth foreign recruit.

The winger who was last plying his trade for Real Zaragoza in the second division of Spain.

A product of the La Masia, Lanzarote largely operates from the right wing but can also play in a more central attacking midfield position and on the wide left. With over 35 goals in the top two divisions of Spanish football, Lanzarote brings a wealth of experience with him and is expected to play a vital part in the Gaurs’ charge for the title.

Having spent a majority of his career in Spain with the likes of Zaragoza, Espanyol, Deportivo Alaves and Eibar among a few, this will be Lanzarote’s second foray outside of Spain having previously turned out for Asteras Tripolis in Greece where he was a part of their Europa League campaign.

Having beaten several ISL clubs in the race to his signature, the Goan club will be hopeful Lanzarote can reproduce his form from the previous season where he scored six goals and assisted a further eight in Zaragoza’s campaign.

With Lanzarote’s signature, FC Goa’s compliment of foreigners is now upto six having signed the likes of Bruno Pinheiro, Ahmed Jahouh, Ferran Corominas, Manuel Arana and Sergio Juste previously.

