FC Goa sign Spanish defender Sergio Juste Marin

FC Goa has signed Spanish defender Sergio Juste Marin as their fifth foreign signing for the upcoming season of Indian Super League (ISL) after Bruno Pinheiro, Ferran Corominas, Manuel Arana and Ahmed Jahouh.

Juste Marin, who has been a former Barcelona B captain for four years, is a product of the Spanish giants’ Barcelona’s youth academy. He has had playing experiences in Spanish clubs Gimanstic Tarragona and CE L’Hospitalet.

The versatile defender, who can play in multiple positions across the backline, said that he was looking forward to a stint with FC Goa and that playing outside Spain will be a new challenge for him. “I look forward to playing for FC Goa. This is a new challenge for me and I will be playing outside of Spain for the first time. I thank the club for their faith in my abilities and hope that I can repay that faith with my performances for the team,” Juste Marin said.

“There are already a few other players from Spain and with that in mind, I think I will be able to slot in the team’s style of play very easily,” he added.

A player adept at playing the ball out of the back, Juste is expected to adapt to the club’s style of play under Sergio Lobera Rodriguez with relative ease and is seen as a good back-up option for the returning Bruno Pinheiro.

With his versatility, Juste can also operate from the right side of the back line and make incisions into the opposition’s box. Juste Marin is expected to join the squad for the pre-season which is slated to start in October.

