FC Goa sign Edu Bedia, Adrian Colunga

FC Goa will be bolstered by the addition of two new players. (Source: ISL) FC Goa will be bolstered by the addition of two new players. (Source: ISL)

FC Goa have signed midfielder Edu Bedia and striker Adrian Colunga to complete their quota of foreign players for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.

Bedia has signed a two-year-deal with the Goan club, after revoking his contract with Real Zaragoza in Spain.

The Spaniard, who largely operates as as central midfielder, can also play higher up the pitch just behind the striker.

A technically skilled player, Bedia is a product of the Racing Santander. He progressed to play for the first team of the Cantabrian club before moving to Hercules via Salamanca.

His most successful spell was as a part of the FC Barcelona’s B Team, where he notched up seven goals in a single season while at the Catalan club.

Meanwhile, Colunga has been signed as the second striking option for the club.

With over 14 years of experience in the top divisions of Europe, Colunga is expected to give Coro tough competition for the starting striker spot at the club.

Nimble-footed Asturian should suit Lobera’s style of play and will be relied upon to share the bulk of the goal scoring burden along with Coro.

With the squad now complete, FC Goa are expected to fill the last few slots in the team with a few developmental players.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd