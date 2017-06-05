FC Goa appoints Sergio Lobera Rodriguez as Head Coach

Sergio Lobera Rordiguez said that he was delighted to join FC Goa. (Source: FC Goa) Sergio Lobera Rordiguez said that he was delighted to join FC Goa. (Source: FC Goa)

FC Goa has confirmed the appointment of Sergio Lobera Rodriguez as their new head coach for the next two years.

Rordiguez will join the club in the first week of July. He has previously coached UD Las Palmas and Moghreb Tetouan in Morocco. He was also part of the late Tito Vilanova’s backroom staff during his tenure as the Head Coach of FC Barcelona.

“I’m delighted to join FC Goa and play my part in a very exciting vision. I see FC Goa as the ideal step in my career and hope to achieve the best results for the club. The passion for football in Goa is well documented and I’m keen to ensure that we play an attacking brand of football that the people of Goa can be proud of,” said Rodriguez.

He also said that he would help the owners to ensure that football does not take a backseat in Goa. Impressed with the club and the facilities, he said, “The owners are keen to ensure that Goan football does not take a backseat in the exciting future of Indian football and having had a chance to visit Goa and observe the facilities and the infrastructure in close quarters, I’m convinced that the club is ideally placed to compete in not just the ISL but across the youth level as well.”

Having seen the plans in place for the entire youth set-up and the grassroots program, I’m keen to play my part in helping the club work towards a unified playing philosophy, which will extend beyond the realms of the club to all the young footballers in Goa who are keen to take up the game.”

FC Goa President Akshay Tandon said after announcing the new coach that the philosophy of the club matches with that of Rodriguez. “We have always maintained that we are looking for a coach who will be able to help us achieve our vision for Goan football and Sergio fits that profile perfectly. We are excited by the ambition he has shown and his enthusiasm in getting to grips with the Indian game. Sergio comes with a proven track record of promoting young talent. And with the club orienting itself towards the same goal as well, Sergio was the obvious candidate,” he said.

