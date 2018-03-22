FC Goa announce squad for Super Cup

FC Goa lost to Chennaiyin FC in ISL semifinals. (Source: PTI) FC Goa lost to Chennaiyin FC in ISL semifinals. (Source: PTI)

FC Goa on Wednesday left out Moroccan midfield dynamo Ahmed Jahouh and young striker Mark Sifneos from their squad for the Super Cup match against two-time Indian Super League champions ATK on April 3 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The Gaurs lost to Chennaiyin FC in the semi-finals of the Indian Super League and are raring to go for the Super Cup in a bid to bring home the first trophy under Sergio Lobera.

Super Cup rules state that only six foreign players can be registered per team to participate in the tournament and as such, the Gaurs have left out Jahouh and Sifneos from the squad.

ISL golden boot winner Ferran Corominas and attacking midfielders Hugo Boumous and Manuel Lanzarote will travel to Bhubaneswar with the squad along with Eduardo Bedia, Sergio Juste and Bruno Pinheiro.

Having finished the ISL season in ninth place, ATK took on I-league side Chennai City FC in a qualifying battle and they notched up a 4-1 win to book their place in the main draw of the Super Cup.

The top six teams from the ISL and the I-league qualified directly for the first round of the Super Cup while the remaining teams from both the leagues played in a qualifying.

Two I-league teams and two ISL teams emerged victorious in the qualifying round.

The main round of the tournament will begin on March 31 with ISL champions Chennaiyin FC taking on Aizawl FC. The semi-finals are scheduled for April 16 and 17 with the final will be played on April 20.

