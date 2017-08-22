Only in Express

FC Barcelona to sue Neymar for 8.5 million euros

FC Barcelona to sue Neymar for 8.5 million euros in damages for alleged breach of contract - club statement.

By: Reuters | Updated: August 22, 2017 8:42 pm
FC Barcelona Neymar, Neymar FC Barcelona, Barcelona Neymar, Neymar Barcelona, Sports, Indian Express, Sports Neymar recently moved from Barcelona to PSG. (Source: AP)
Related News

Barcelona are suing Neymar for 8.5 million euros for alleged breach of contract and demanding he return the loyalty bonus paid after he renewed his deal in October, less than a year before he signed for Paris St. Germain, the club said Tuesday.

The Catalans are asking for an additional 10 per cent payment due to a delay in theeuropir demands being met, after presenting the Brazilian striker with them on Aug. 11.

“Barcelona have taken these actions in defence of their interests, after Neymar’s contract was rescinded just a few months after he signed on until 2021,” a club statement said. PSG signed Neymar for a world record 222 million euro ($261.07 million) fee in August.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 20, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 39 -->
22
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 39
FT
24
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U.P. Yoddha (24-22)
Aug 22, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 40 -->
22
Live - 2nd Half
10'
12
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 40
Aug 22, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 41 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 41

“Our good wishes are always with the (Indian) team. Be it men’s team or women’s team" 