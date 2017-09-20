FC Barcelona release statement condemning arrests, raids in Catalonia amid referendum row

Barcelona released a statement in support of those fighting for Catalan freedom of right. (Source: AP) Barcelona released a statement in support of those fighting for Catalan freedom of right. (Source: AP)

Days ahead of planned vote for Catalan independence, the Spain government made its biggest move to stop it from happening as the police detained a dozen senior Catalan officials and raided regional government ministries involved in organising the vote. Barcelona FC on Wednesday released a statement supporting people, entities and institutions fighting for democracy and freedom of speech.

On Wednesday, Spain attempted to stop the independence vote from taking place, followed by Spain’s finance minister Cristóbal Montoro declaring that they were now set to take control of a large part of Catalonia’s public finances.

After beating Eibar 6-1 on Tuesday, Barcelona released a statement saying, “In the wake of the events that have transpired in recent days and, especially, today, with regard to the current political situation in Catalonia, FC Barcelona, in remaining faithful to its historic commitment to the defense of the nation, to democracy, to freedom of speech, and to self-determination, condemns any act that may impede the free exercise of these rights.”

“Therefore, FC Barcelona publicly expresses its support for all people, entities, and institutions that work to guarantee these rights. FC Barcelona, in holding the utmost respect for its diverse body of members, will continue to support the will of the majority of Catalan people, and will do so in a civic, peaceful and exemplary way.”

The Catalan Independence vote is scheduled to take place on October 1. La Liga president Javier Tebas had said that Catalan clubs like Barcelona will not be allowed to play in the league if Catalonia goes ahead with its independence process.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd