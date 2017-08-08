Fans chant ‘Neymar die’ as Barcelona host Chapecoense, watch video

FC Barcelona’s Luis Suarez duels for the ball against Chapecoense’s goalkeeper Elias. (Source: AP) FC Barcelona’s Luis Suarez duels for the ball against Chapecoense’s goalkeeper Elias. (Source: AP)

Barcelona fans wished death for their former star Neymar in their latest match at the Camp Nou on Monday. The crowd together sang wishing death upon Neymar, who has moved to French club Paris Saint Germain in a record deal. They could not have chosen a more inappropriate event to vent out their anger at the Brazilian for leaving their club.

Barcelona was not playing Chapecoense, they were paying tribute to the Brazilian team who lost most of their playing and coaching staff in an air crash last year that killed 71 people after running out of fuel over Colombia. Champecoense was on their way to play the Copa Sudamericana but it turned out to be one of the biggest sports tragedies.

After the horrifying incident that killed almost the entire team, the Spanish club had invited the survivors to play a friendly before the football season begins. In a match that was supposed to be about respect and emotions, fans decided to vent out their anger at the latest developments in the football transfer world that snatched their loved striker Neymar away.

Barcelona won the match 5-0 but the result did not matter as they played against three survivors from the dreadful crash. The Ernesto Valverde’s side was respectful and Lionel Messi even exchanged his jersey with one of the survivors after the match but the same cannot be said about the fans.

