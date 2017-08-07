Latest News

Fan racism earns Serbian champion two-game stadium ban

Partizan Belgrade was charged by UEFA with various offences including racist behavior, firework use, and pitch invasions following two Champions League qualifying games against Montenegro's Buducnost and Greek team Olympiakos.

By: AP | Nyon | Published:August 7, 2017 10:08 pm
Partizan Belgrade, Montenegro, Buducnost, Olympiakos UEFA also hit Partizan with one more game behind closed doors. (Source: File)
Top News

Serbian soccer champion Partizan Belgrade must play its next two European home games in an empty stadium as punishment for fan racism and crowd unrest.

Partizan was charged by UEFA with various offences including racist behavior, firework use, and pitch invasions following two Champions League qualifying games against Montenegro’s Buducnost and Greek team Olympiakos.

Besides the two-game empty stadium ruling, UEFA also hit Partizan with one more game behind closed doors, suspended for three years, and a fine of 130,000 euros ($153,000).

Partizan beat Buducnost 2-0 on aggregate, but lost to Olympiakos 5-3 over two legs in the next round.

Its first game behind closed doors will be a Europa League playoff round meeting with Hungarian club Videoton on Aug. 17.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 06, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 17 -->
32
Zone B - Match 17
FT
46
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls (46-32)
Aug 08, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 18 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 18
Aug 08, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 19 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 19

Best of Express

I want peace at Indo-China border, will return the belt 