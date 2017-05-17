Failure to win Europa League final will cost Manchester United £50m

Jose Mourinho’s team will face Ajax in the Europa League final. (Source: Reuters) Jose Mourinho’s team will face Ajax in the Europa League final. (Source: Reuters)

While winning the Europa League final remains the only option for Manchester United to qualify for UEFA Champions League next season, failure to do so will prove costly for the Red Devils.

United will meet Ajax in the final of the Europa League on May 24. If they do not win the crucial match, they will miss out on £50m.

Missing out on qualification for next season’s Champions League will cost Jose Mourinho’s club a £21m penalty clause as they have a 10-year, £750m sponsorship deal with Adidas. The loss of income from Adidas will represent 30% of the season’s expected £70m annual payment.

The Old Trafford club will also lose out on £30m more if they fail to make it to the Champions League for their second consecutive year.

“For us the bigger prize is Adidas and Champions League,” said United’s financial officer Cliff Baty, adding that the winner of Europa League will get next week’s game would get £6.5m.

The financial impact has been small on the the Red Devils as they generated extra income from Europa League’s market – somewhere between £7m and £8m.

United beat Celta Vigo in the semifinals by barely a goal to enter the final against Ajax. They stand on the sixth in the Premier League table on 65 points, with no hopes left of making it to the top four as they lost their last two matches against Arsenal and second placed Tottenham Hotspur.

