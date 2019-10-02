FA charges Bernardo Silva with misconduct over Benjamin Mendy tweet

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association (FA) over a Twitter post concerning team mate Benjamin Mendy last month.

Portugal’s Silva came under fire from anti-racism body Kick It Out after posting a message on Sept. 22 comparing Mendy to a character used in the logo for Conguitos, a confectionary brand popular in Spain and Portugal, before deleting it.

“Silva has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3,” the FA said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the player had until Oct. 9 to respond.

“It is alleged that the City player’s activity breaches FA Rule E3(1) as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

“It is further alleged that the activity constitutes an aggravated breach… as it included reference, whether expressed or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin.”

City manager Pep Guardiola had said last month that it would be a mistake for the FA to punish Silva over the tweet.