FA Cup: Wigan Athletic denied by late Bournemouth goal

Wigan Athletic’s Sam Sayed Morsy and Michael Jacobs shake hands with Bournemouth’s Lys Mousset, Ryan Fraser and Marc Pugh after the match. (Source: Reuters) Wigan Athletic’s Sam Sayed Morsy and Michael Jacobs shake hands with Bournemouth’s Lys Mousset, Ryan Fraser and Marc Pugh after the match. (Source: Reuters)

Premier League Bournemouth survived a giant-killing in the FA Cup third round on Saturday by equalising in added time at home to League One (third tier) leaders Wigan Athletic.

Cup winners in 2013, the year they were relegated from the top flight, Wigan led 2-0 at halftime.

Northern Ireland striker Will Grigg put them ahead in only the fourth minute and just before the half-hour mark a free kick by former Manchester United midfielder Nick Powell was deflected in by Bournemouth’s American Emerson Hyndman.

The home side, who have only just moved out of the Premier League relegation places, had risked making eight changes.

They made two more with substitutions for the second half and got a goal back through Frenchman Lys Mousset.

Ryan Fraser’s free kick then came back off a post, but defender Steve Cook earned a replay in the 92nd minute.

