FA Cup Recap: Lincoln keep magic of the Cup alive, Leicester’s problems continue

It may be a bit of an exaggeration to say that what the two non-league sides are doing in the FA Cup this season is what Leicester City did in the Premier League last season. But flashes of a Leicester side racing ahead of the Premier League giants is what came to mind when Lincoln City players were celebrating with their fans at Turf Moor after beating Burnley 1-0. It is the first time in the FA Cup’s history that a side that not from the Premier League or any of the subsequent four tiers of English football have made it to the quarter finals. To put it in perspective, the 146-year-old FA Cup is the oldest football tournament in the world.

Burnley may not be a name taken in the same breath as that of a Manchester United or a Chelsea, but the fact remains that the club they lost against are made of players who work other jobs to make ends meet and is led by a man who resigned from his job as a PA teacher in a nearby school to work full time at the club. Manager David Cowley is also one of the few people who work full time at Lincoln City, while the rest are part timers or volunteers. This is a far cry from the smooth running organisation that Burnley is just like any other Premier League club.

The match was as one would have expected, with Burnley dong all the attacking. But Lincoln did look like a side that needed to be taken seriously whenever they countered. Burnley were wasteful of the chances they did get though, with Andre Gray missing the bulk of them. In the end, Lincoln’s Sean Raggett headed the ball into the back of the net from a corner in the dying minutes of the match, triggering delirious celebrations.

Another upset was that of Millwall beating tottering Premier League champions Leicester 1-0. Their victory is nothing less than another classic FA Cup upset. But then again, can you say it is an upset considering the way Leicester are playing? They’re yet to win or score a goal since the last day of 2016. In the FA Cup, they’ve managed to score five goals against Derby County to reach this juncture. Millwall ply their trade in League 1, the third tier of English football. While Leicester were celebrating their Premier league title last season, Millwall were getting ready for another season in League one after their 3–1 loss to Barnsley in the play-offs for promotion to the Championship.

Championship side Huddersfield Town also managed to hold Premier League giants Manchester City at their home ground. It was a night of frustration for City who made a number of inroads into the opposition half in the second 45 but without putting the ball in the back of the net. On the other hand, Huddersfield had a goal disallowed in the first half for offside, after which they kept troubling Claudio Bravo with wave-after-wave of attacks.

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United managed to avoid the blushes that their fellow Premier League clubs faced. As has been typical this season, Chelsea were clinical in their 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hat-trick hero Harry Kane led Spurs to a 3-0 victory over fellow Londoners Fulham while Manchester United came from behind with goals from Marcus Rashford and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to win 2-1 against Blackburn Rovers.

The timing for the replay to be played between Manchester City and Huddersfield is yet to be decided.

In the game on Monday night, there were no surprises for Arsenal either in their win over south London community club Sutton United on the 3G pitch. To further suggest the difference between the two teams, Arsenal’s luxury dreamliner bus barely made it inside the gates at the Gander Green Lane while the Sutton players walked into the stadium.

Unlike Lincoln, Sutton were facing genuine giants of European football, minus the hammering they endured last week at the hands of Bayern Munich, and held little, if at all any chances of upsetting the 2014/15 champions. Lucas Perez gave Gunners the lead and Theo Walcott’s 100th club goal sealed the deal. The fact that gleeful Sutton supporters ran onto the pitch after the final showed that the home crowd cared little for whether their team won or lost against the Premier League giants.

