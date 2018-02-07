FA Cup: Manchester United to meet Huddersfield Town, Chelsea to host Hull City in fifth round

Just a week after Manchester United defeated Huddersfield Town 2-0 at Old Trafford in an English Premier League fixture, the two teams have drawn against each other and will compete again this month in FA Cup 5th round fixture. United manager Jose Mourinho will feel confident going into the fixture which will take place on February 17, after a convincing win last week against the Terriers on Saturday, owing to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.
But in spite of the loss, Huddersfield manager David Wanger can take solace from the fact that the last time United travelled to Kirklees Stadium, they suffered a 2-1 loss back in October 2017. The side, who qualified for the 5th round after an easy 4-1 win against the second-tier place Birmingham, will hope they can once again get the best of the Red Devils at home.
Meanwhile, a struggling Chelsea will host the second-tier Hull City for the 5th round of the tournament. The dominant Manchester City will compete against Wigan Athletic in an away fixture. Tottenham Hotspur will compete against Newport County and the winner of the match will take on Rochdale.
FA Cup 5th Round draws:
Huddersfield Town v Manchester United
Wigan Athletic v Manchester City
Chelsea v Hull City
Rochdale v Newport County or Tottenham Hotspur
Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City
West Bromwich Albion v Southampton
Leicester City v Sheffield United
Brighton & Hove Albion v Coventry City
