FA Cup final preview: Chelsea, Arsenal come into title clash at the end of contrasting league seasons

Arsenal face Premier League champions Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Sunday. Both clubs have had contrasting seasons. While Chelsea, under Antonio Conte, have had a remarkable turnaround in which they clinched league title from a 10th place finish last season, Arsenal could only finish fifth after a late-season slack.

In the FA Cup, one could argue that Arsenal had an easier road to the final than Chelsea. Antonio Conte’s beat Manchester United 1-0 in the quarter-final. They then went on to beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in the semis in a clash that was seen as a precursor to what could happen in the Premier League title race. Arsenal, on the other hand, travelled to non-league side Lincoln City in the quarter-final. The latter had remarkably beaten Burnley to get there. Arsenal went into the match on the back of their humiliating ouster from the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich. They beat Lincoln 5-0 but that did little to release the pressure on Arsene Wenger. But that is exactly what happened when they beat Manchester City 2-1 in a thrilling semi-finals encounter.

The FA Cup remains the only trophy Arsenal have won in the past 10 years. They won the title in 2014 when they beat Hull City 3-2 and retained it in 2015 with a 4-0 thrashing of Aston Villa. It was the 12th time that they lifted the trophy making them the joint most successful team in the tournament alongwith Manchester United. Arsenal hence have a chance to become the most successful team outright with a win here and it would also help in ending what has been a torrential season for the club on a happy note.

Antonio Conte, on the other hand, has a chance to win a double in his very first season in charge of Chelsea. Their 3-0 league defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates stadium in September is seen as a turning point in the season when Conte switched his defence line to a back three at half-time of that match. Chelsea then went on a run that saw them rise to the top of the table and remain there for the rest of the season.

