FA Cup Final Live Score Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Manchester United, Chelsea eye silverware

FA Cup Final Live Score Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Streaming: FA Cup is the final event and the showpiece event sees Manchester United take on Chelsea in the final of the tournament at the Wembley Stadium. Both sides have not won a single trophy this season and one of them would end the season with it. Chelsea would be desperate for it though. They missed the Champions League spot for next season by finishing fifth in the Premier League and their manager Antonio Conte may not be able to hold on to his job after this season. Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League and the FA Cup final in his debut season in England last year.
Live Blog
FA Cup Final Live Score Manchester United vs Chelsea: Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Football Score from Wembley Stadium
FA Cup Final Live Score: Even if Chelsea beats Manchester United in the FA Cup final, Antonio Conte appears to be on his way out of the west London club. Conte completed his first season in charge a year ago by losing the cup final to Arsenal but he had just collected the Premier League trophy. Relations with the club's hierarchy soured in the offseason and Chelsea mounted a pitiful defense of its title to finish last weekend in fifth place, missing out on Champions League qualification.
Even though United is yet to collect silverware this season, Jose Mourinho at least guided the team to second place, its highest finish since Alex Ferguson's final title win before retiring in 2013.
Highlights
"When I was younger I used to get really nervous before games, so much so that you are almost throwing up. Now I am used to it; I know what to expect. It is exciting - it's not every day you get to play in an FA Cup final," said Manchester United defender Phil Jones on prospect of playing the FA Cup final.
This is the third time that Manchester United and Chelsea are meeting in the FA Cup final making it the joint-most played final in the history of the competition (Arsenal vs Liverpool, Arsenal vs Newcastle and Aston Villa vs West Brom also three). In the previous two games, Manchester United won 4-0 in 1993-94 and Chelsea won 1-0 in 2006-07.
This game means quite a lot to Chelsea and Antonio Conte having had a poor season to not be able to defend their Premier League title and then failing to qualify for the Champions League next season. Willy Caballero has been Chelsea's regular FA Cup goalkeeper but today he steps aside for Thibaut Courtois. Oddly, no place in the XI for Willian but Olivier Giroud starts.
Romelu Lukaku not ready to start yet and Marcus Rashford comes in and will start upfront alongside Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, speaking to BBC Sport: "We made the decision Romelu Lukaku is not ready to start, maybe he is ready to give us a little help. We have changed Romelu Lukaku with Marcus Rashford. They are two different players, but he will play in the same position but with different qualities."
Some needless trivia to get things going with: Today's FA Cup ball has the names of 137 goalscorers from this season’s competition on it!
Manchester United Playing 11: David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Ashley Young, Andre Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Alexis Sanchez. Subs: Eric Bailly, Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial, Sergio Romero, Matthew Darmian, Scott McTominay.
Chelsea Playing 11: Thibaut Courtois, Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill, Antonio Rudiger, Victor Moses, Cesc Fabregas, N'golo Kante, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Marcus Alonso, Eden Hazard, Olivier Giroud. Subs: Willy Caballero, Ross Barkley, Alvaro Morata, Pedro, Davide Zappacosta, Willian, Nathaniel Chalobah.