FA Cup Final Live Score Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Manchester United, Chelsea eye silverware

Manchester United team news

Romelu Lukaku not ready to start yet and Marcus Rashford comes in and will start upfront alongside Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, speaking to BBC Sport: "We made the decision Romelu Lukaku is not ready to start, maybe he is ready to give us a little help. We have changed Romelu Lukaku with Marcus Rashford. They are two different players, but he will play in the same position but with different qualities."