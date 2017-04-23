FA Cup: Defensive errors behind Tottenham’s defeat by Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to play Son Heung-min in the defense backfired. (Source: Reuters) Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to play Son Heung-min in the defense backfired. (Source: Reuters)

Wembley Stadium saw a thrilling FA Cup semifinal between the top two teams on Saturday. Chelsea beat Tottenham in an exciting game by 4-2 to reach the final, where they will be meeting Arsenal or Manchester City.

Tottenham had the game in their hand, at least in the first fifty minutes. Willian scored the opening goal in the fifth minute with a freekick. Harry Kane did not however let them celebrate for long as he scored an equaliser with Christian Eriksen’s assist.

Willian added to his goal tally after earning a penalty from a foul by Son Heung-min on Viktor Moses. But their joy was again short lived as the Dele Alli converted a wonderful assist, again by Eriksen. However Mauricio Pochettino’s side saw the game slipping from their hands in the second half.

This was a brilliant opportunity for Pochettino to prove why Tottenham deserved to win a title. However, the chances diminished with a weak fullback for a team that is known for their strong defense.

The tables turned for the Spurs after Son’s rash challenge on Victor Moses. Chelsea made the most of this advantage as Willian scored from the penalty spot.

Pochettino returned to the formation of three in the back to strengthen the attack and midfield. His decision to play the South Korean, who is more comfortable being a forward, in a defensive role backfired.

To top it, Chelsea’s Antonio Conte was too smart with his bench decisions. He did not keep Eden Hazard and Diego Costa in the starting XI, with Willian and Michy Batshuayi replacing them and playing in the first 60 minutes.

Not only did the Spurs not make it to the FA Cup final, they diminished their confidence of a Premier League title, with a scar on their brilliant run in the last ten matches. Tottenham trail leaders Chelsea by four points.

