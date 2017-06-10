‘Excited’ to meet ‘Prince of Kolkata, Dada’ (Sourav Ganguly): Diego Maradona

Former Argentina player Diego Maradona is set to visit Kolkata for an exhibition match in September. This will be his second visit to the city. The main attraction of Maradona’s visit would be an exhibition match with former India captain Sourav Ganguly, titled ‘Diego vs Dada’.

“Just 100 days to go for my Kolkata visit and meet ‘Prince of Kolkata, Dada’,” an excited Maradona posted on his official Facebook page.

The match is scheduled to be held in at the Aditya School of Sports in Barasat on the Mahalaya day of September 19 while Ganguly would receive a pair of ‘autographed boot’ from Maradona as suggested by the organisers.

Maradona is likely to be joined by Carlos Valderrama in the match consisting of Indian footballers, cricketers, Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities.

“Bhaichung Bhutia, Jose Barreto, Jo-Paul Ancheri and IM Vijayan have confirmed participation. While there will be Manoj Tiwary, Deep Dasgupta from the cricket fraternity. From the Bollywood industry, we are in talks with Ranveer Singh,” promoter of the event Satadru Dutta said.

The venue of the match would have the capacity of 20000 spectators but according to Dutta only 5,000 would go up for sale while the remaining will be booked by the sponsors.

