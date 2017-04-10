Ex-Spanish football star Luis Garcia sees improvement in ISL

On the upcoming Champions League trophy, Luis Garcia said he would love Barcelona to be in the final. On the upcoming Champions League trophy, Luis Garcia said he would love Barcelona to be in the final.

Former Spanish football star Luis Garcia has seen the Indian Super League (ISL), in which he played for Atlético de Kolkata, grow in stature and has been impressed with the improvement shown by local players.

“I enjoy watching ISL and watching some of my team-mates. I have seen a lot of improvement in the league. A lot of Indian players are coming up and showing a lot of fantastic talent. So I am sure whatever happens, ISL is going to continue forward,” he said here today.

“Who knows, I retired once many years ago (but) I finished here (in ISL) and I am not going to say that I have retired or I am not going to come here (to play in ISL),” the Liverpool legend said when asked whether he would be a part of the League again.

Garcia spoke to reporters after unveiling the UEFA Champions League Trophy, a part of Heineken’s trophy tour campaign.

The Spaniard said last year Kolkata (Atlético de Kolkata) did a good job.

“Hopefully we can see Spanish players continuing in the league,” he quipped.

On the upcoming UEFA Champions Trophy, Garcia said he would love Barcelona to be in the final.

“It is going to be beautiful three months until the final of the UEFA Champions Trophy). Teams like Barcelona and Real Madrid are going to be there. I will love (to see) Barcelona at the final,” he remarked.

