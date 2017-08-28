Ex-England keeper Robert Green signs for Huddersfield Town

Green has played for Norwich City, West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers in the Premier League. REUTERS Green has played for Norwich City, West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers in the Premier League. REUTERS

Former England goalkeeper Robert Green has joined Huddersfield Town on a season-long contract after being released by Championship side Leeds United, the Premier League club has said.

The 37-year-old’s contract with Leeds was terminated by mutual consent and Huddersfield have the option to extend the deal by a year.

Green, who has made more than 650 appearances during his career and played for Norwich City, West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers in the Premier League, has been capped 12 times by England.

Huddersfield boss David Wagner said Green had been brought in to add experience to his promoted team, who are unbeaten in their first three Premier League games and third in the standings behind Manchester United and Liverpool.

“I think it makes total sense to bring Rob Green in because after Jonas Lossl, who has done an excellent job so far, we have very young goalkeepers with Joel Coleman and Ryan Schofield,” the German told the club website.

“I met Rob and he is a very experienced guy and a good guy. He knows the role I expect from him in the next 10 months he’ll be with us. I’m very happy he can join us.”

Huddersfield, who travel to Hamburg to face German fourth-tier side Altona 93 in a friendly during the international break, visit West Ham United in their next league match on Sept. 11.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App