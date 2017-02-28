Everyone in Liverpool playing for their future, says Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says that he feels the maximum responsibility is on him whenever Liverpool lose. (Source: AP) Jurgen Klopp says that he feels the maximum responsibility is on him whenever Liverpool lose. (Source: AP)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday’s 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.

The Merseyside club, who have managed just one win in 2017, have seen their title bid falter as they have dropped to fifth, 14 points behind leaders Chelsea, with 12 games remaining.

“We are all playing for our future – myself included,” Klopp told British media, taking much of the blame on himself.

“I don’t think (the players) are not as good as I think they are, but they need my help to show it every week. I have said it a few times. When we lose, I feel maximum responsibility. Bad performances don’t help anyone.

“I hope that by using always the word ‘we’ and not ‘they’ I show that I am involved in this. It’s not a moment to make assessments like this, especially not in public. But to say the truth as often as possible, I have to.”

Liverpool host fourth-placed Arsenal on Saturday in a vital clash in the race for the Champions League qualification.