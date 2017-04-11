Latest News

Everton’s Ross Barkley the victim of unprovoked attack, says lawyer

British Media reported that Ross Barkley was not seriously injured in the attack and was training with Everton on Monday.

By: Reuters | Published:April 11, 2017 1:22 am
Everton’s Ross Barkley was the victim of an “unprovoked attack” at a bar in Liverpool on Sunday night, the midfielder’s lawyer said in a statement on Monday.

CCTV footage were circulated on social media of the 23-year-old England international allegedly being struck in the face by a man while out celebrating Everton’s 4-2 Premier League victory against Leicester City at Goodison Park on Sunday.

“Ross was the victim of an unprovoked attack by a stranger who approached him on Sunday evening,” said his lawyer Matt Himsworth, managing director of Himsworths Legal.

Merseyside Police said in a statement they were investigating an incident concerning a man, matching Barkley’s description, being attacked in a bar in Liverpool.

“Merseyside Police is aware of footage online reportedly showing an assault in a bar in Liverpool city centre. No report of an assault has been received but officers are making enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident.”

British media reported that Barkley, who has played 173 games for Everton, was not seriously injured in the attack and was training with the Merseyside club on Monday.

