Only in Express

Everton’s Ross Barkley denies having medical during transfer window

On Thursday, Everton's majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri told Sky Sports that Ross Barkley had traveled to Chelsea's training ground for a medical ahead of a planned 35 million pound ($45.34 million) move, but had changed his mind about the transfer.

By: Reuters | Published:September 2, 2017 8:10 pm
Ross Barkley, Everton, Chelsea, English Premier League Ross Barkley has denied reports saying he underwent a medical at Chelsea. (Source: File)
Top News

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has denied reports saying he underwent a medical at Premier League champions Chelsea on transfer deadline day.

On Thursday, Everton’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri told Sky Sports that Barkley had traveled to Chelsea’s training ground for a medical ahead of a planned 35 million pound ($45.34 million) move, but had changed his mind about the transfer.

“Contrary to a number of reports in the press, I did not undertake a medical with any club at any point,” Barkley, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, said on his Twitter account.

“I simply decided that due to my injury, it would be best to make a decision on my future and assess all my options in January when fully fit.

“Thanks for all of the support.” England international Barkley, 23, is in the final year of his contract at Everton and is yet to feature for Ronald Koeman’s side in the current campaign.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 01, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
41
Zone B - Match 56
FT
38
Bengal Warriors beat Patna Pirates (41-38)
Sep 02, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
26
Live - 2nd Half
12'
19
Zone A - Match 57
Sep 02, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone B - Match 58

We have a code of conduct in place and those who will not follow it, will struggle 