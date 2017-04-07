Latest News

Everton’s Ronald Koeman sets sights on finishing fifth

Everton who are seventh in the standings and three points behind sixth-placed Manchester United.

By: Reuters | Published:April 7, 2017 8:52 pm
Ronald Koeman, everton, Ronald Koeman everton, premier league, premier league table, premier league news, football news, sports news, indian express Ronald Koeman’s Everton next face a resurgent Leicester City in the Premier League. (Source: Reuters)

Everton can turn a successful season into a “fantastic” one and fight for fifth place in the Premier League table if they win their next two home games, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.

Everton, who are seventh in the standings, three points behind sixth-placed Manchester United and fifth-placed Arsenal, host defending champions Leicester City on Sunday before another home game against Burnley the following weekend.

“I expect if we get six points out of the next two home games then we will fight for fifth and sixth place,” Koeman told reporters on Friday. “We are fighting for European football.

“If you finish seventh it’s a really successful season. If you get more out of it then it’s fantastic.”

Leicester were flirting with relegation before sacking Claudio Ranieri in February, but have rallied impressively under new manager Craig Shakespeare, winning five league games in a row to climb to 11th in the table.

“I don’t understand the difference,” Koeman said. “It’s the same players. Maybe the manager is keeping the team the same as last season. We expect a tough opponent.”

Midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, who has missed Everton’s last two games with a calf injury, is a doubt for Sunday’s game as he faces a late fitness test.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

Best of Express

30th march will be remembered as world apology day 

IPL Fixtures

Live

3rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 7, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

4th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

5th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

6th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

7th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai