Everton winger Aaron Lennon taken to hospital for stress-related illness

The police took Everton winger Aaron Lennon to hospital ‘for assessment’ and treatment for a stress-related illness.

According to a statement by the English club, Aaron is ‘receiving care and treatment for a stress-related illness’.

Aaron, who has not played for the first team since February, was transferred to Everton in 2015 from Tottenham.

“Police were called at around 4.35pm to reports of a concern for the welfare of a man on Eccles Old Road,” Greate Manchester Police said, according to a report by BBC. “Officers attended and a 30-year-old man was detained under section 136 of the Mental Health Act and was taken to hospital for assessment.”

Support poured in from across the world for the 30-year-old including his former club Tottenham and

Thoughts r with Aaron Lennon today, stay strong & as positive as possible,there is light at the end of tunnel u will get through this boss — Frank Bruno MBE (@frankbrunoboxer) 3 May 2017

Get well soon @AaronLennon12, we’re all thinking of you. pic.twitter.com/gE5hIwqQTb — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 3 May 2017

Hope Aaron Lennon makes a full recovery now he’s getting the right treatment.

The mind, just like the body can break down at times. — Dave Coldwell (@davidcoldwell) 3 May 2017

Aaron’s club thanked the well wishers on their Twitter account. “Thank you for all the kind messages for Aaron. We are supporting him through this and his family has appealed for privacy at this time,” Everton tweeted.

Thank you for all the kind messages for Aaron. We are supporting him through this and his family has appealed for privacy at this time. — Everton (@Everton) 3 May 2017

Aaron has been detained under the mental health act by the police.

