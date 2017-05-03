Latest News
  • Everton winger Aaron Lennon taken to hospital for stress-related illness

Aaron Lennon, Everton winger, has been detained under the mental health act by the police and is receiving stress-related treatment.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 3, 2017 2:03 pm
Everton, Aaron Lennon, Tottenham, Aaron Lennon mental health act, Aaron Lennon stress, football news, sports news, Indian Express Aaron Lennon is receiving care and treatment for a stress-related illness, according to a statement by Everton. (Source: Facebook)

The police took Everton winger Aaron Lennon to hospital ‘for assessment’ and treatment for a stress-related illness.

According to a statement by the English club, Aaron is ‘receiving care and treatment for a stress-related illness’.

Aaron, who has not played for the first team since February, was transferred to Everton in 2015 from Tottenham.

“Police were called at around 4.35pm to reports of a concern for the welfare of a man on Eccles Old Road,” Greate Manchester Police said, according to a report by BBC. “Officers attended and a 30-year-old man was detained under section 136 of the Mental Health Act and was taken to hospital for assessment.”

Support poured in from across the world for the 30-year-old including his former club Tottenham and

 

 

 

 

Aaron’s club thanked the well wishers on their Twitter account. “Thank you for all the kind messages for Aaron. We are supporting him through this and his family has appealed for privacy at this time,” Everton tweeted.

