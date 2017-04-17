Latest News

Everton want to finish among Premier League elite, says Ashley Williams

Everton's 3-1 win over Burnley on Saturday was their eighth consecutive home league win.

Everton must focus on their own performances and ignore what the clubs around them are doing as they bid to finish among the Premier League’s top six, defender Ashley Williams has said.

Everton, on 57 points after 33 games, currently occupy sixth spot, three points ahead of Arsenal but having played three more games than the London club.  Arsenal are at Middlesbrough later on Monday.

“All we can do is look after our own performances. Hopefully we are in that group of teams that are in the mix for those spots,” Williams told the club’s website. (www.evertonfc.com)

“We have a lot of confidence and we are winning a lot of games. In that top six is where we want to be. “But we know it is a difficult ask to push into that elite group. We are just trying to finish the season as strong as we can and as high as we can.”

Everton’s 3-1 win over Burnley on Saturday was their eighth consecutive home league win. Ross Barkely’s shot deflected off Burnley’s Ben Mee for Everton’s second goal and the midfielder picked up the Man of the Match award.

“As players we appreciate how good he is,” Williams said. “He has done really well all season and, coming into the club, I have been really impressed. His form has been brilliant.”

Everton travel to 13th-placed West Ham United on Saturday.

