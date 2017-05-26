Latest News

Everton to play pre-season friendly in Tanzania

Everton, who signed a five-year sponsorship deal with SportPesa earlier this month, will face the winners of the inaugural SportPesa Super Cup.

By: Reuters | Published:May 26, 2017 3:23 pm
The friendly will be played on July 13 in the Tanzania National Main Stadium. (Source: Reuters)

Everton will celebrate their new partnership with Kenyan gaming firm SportPesa by playing a friendly in Tanzania during pre-season in July, becoming the first Premier League side to play in the Eastern African nation.

The knockout tournament will see four teams each from Kenya’s top tier, SportPesa Premier League, and Tanzania’s top tier, Ligu Kuu Bara, competing against each other.

The friendly will be played on July 13 in the Tanzania National Main Stadium.

